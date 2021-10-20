checkAd

Asensus Surgical, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results Conference Call for November 3, 2021

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery, announced today that it plans to release 2021 third quarter financial and operating results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results starting at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The call will be concurrently webcast.

To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial 1-855-327-6837 for domestic callers and 1-631-891-4304 for international callers, and reference conference ID 10016621 approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To access the live audio webcast or archived recording, use the following link https://ir.asensus.com/events-and-presentations. The replay will be available on the Company’s website.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking the clinical intelligence to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. Learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery and Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: www.senhance.com. Now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. For more information, visit www.asensus.com.




