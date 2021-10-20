The Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation Diversity in Clinical Trials Career Development Program Announces First Group of Physicians to be Trained

The Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation (BMSF), together with its partners, National Medical Fellowships (NMF) and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), today announced the first group of 52 physicians selected for its Diversity in Clinical Trials Career Development Program (BMSF DCTCDP). The 52 early-stage investigators are the first of 250 community-oriented clinical trialists who will be trained through the program by 2027.

The 52 physicians selected by an independent selection committee are an accomplished group working at a broad range of healthcare institutions in 22 states across the U.S. The physicians include 34 women and 18 men who represent a diverse cross section of races and ethnicities and bring a widely varied perspective and range of experiences to the program, as well as to their therapeutic focus areas of cancer (hematologic or solid tumors), immunologic disorders and cardiovascular diseases.

“I’m awed by this inaugural group of clinicians, who have demonstrated their passion for and dedication to addressing the disparities in clinical research through community engagement,” said Robert A. Winn, M.D., Director, Massey Cancer Center, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Chair of the National Advisory Committee of the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation Diversity in Clinical Trials Career Development Program. “And, I’m confident that when they complete this program, these scholars will have the skills not only to conduct high impact clinical trials, but also to work within communities to build trust with at-risk populations, getting past the fear and skepticism that can often exist, to give the underserved better access to this important tool in healthcare research.”

The BMSF DCTCDP was launched as one of a number of different health equity and diversity and inclusion commitments made last year by the Foundation and its donor, Bristol Myers Squibb.

Building on the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation’s legacy of promoting health equity and improving the health outcomes of populations disproportionately affected by serious diseases, the BMSF DCTCDP was launched to address the lack of diversity in clinical trials in the U.S. In fact, evidence shows that nearly 80% of patients taking part in clinical trials are white.1