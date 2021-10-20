EngageSmart to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

The conference call will be webcast live on EngageSmart’s investor relations website at https://investors.engagesmart.com/events-and-presentations/events./ . A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

EngageSmart , Inc. (NYSE: ESMT), a leading provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, will report third quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 68,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,000 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit https://engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

