Steve Madden Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

20.10.2021   

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children, today announced that the Company plans to release its third quarter 2021 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The dial-in number for financial analysts in North America is (877) 552-1336, or (805) 905-2996 for international analysts, and the conference ID is 2461056. To participate, please dial in approximately five minutes before the scheduled time to ensure you are connected prior to the presentation. Employees, the media and the public are invited to listen to the call live over the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6ezquq48.

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available over the internet at https://investor.stevemadden.com and will remain available for 12 months following the live call.

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, BB Dakota and Mad Love, Steve Madden is a licensee of various brands, including Anne Klein and Superga. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden’s wholesale distribution includes department stores, specialty stores, luxury retailers, national chains, mass merchants and online retailers. Steve Madden also operates retail stores and e-commerce websites. Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including outerwear, eyewear, hosiery, jewelry, sunglasses, fragrance, luggage, bedding and bath products. For local store information and the latest Steve Madden boots, booties, pumps, fashion sneakers, dress shoes, sandals, slippers and more, visit http://www.stevemadden.com.

Contact:

Steven Madden, Ltd.
Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Danielle McCoy
718-308-2611
InvestorRelations@stevemadden.com





