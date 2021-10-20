Vox Provides Development and Exploration Updates From Operating Partners
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV:VOX)(OTCQX:VOXCF) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a high growth precious metals focused royalty company, is pleased to provide recent development and exploration updates from royalty operating partners Thor Explorations Ltd. (THX) ("Thor"), Jangada Mines plc (JAN) ("Jangada"), Kalamazoo Resources Limited (KZR) ("Kalamazoo"), Genesis Minerals Limited (GMD) ("Genesis"), and ValOre Metals Corp. (VO) ("ValOre").
Spencer Cole, Chief Investment Officer stated, "The past month has delivered a number of key developments at projects linked to Vox's royalty portfolio, including commercial production at Segilola, feasibility study progress at Pitombeiras, and further drilling success at Ashburton, Puzzle North and Pedra Branca. These operator developments are representative of Vox's innovative event-driven acquisition model, designed to selectively acquire royalties immediately prior to major project developments that have a material impact on value."
Key Development Updates
- Commercial production milestone achieved at the Segilola Gold Mine by Thor;
- Update on the near-term preparation of the Definitive Feasibility Study on the Pitombeiras vanadium project by Jangada;
- High-grade drilling results at the Ashburton Gold Project by Kalamazoo;
- Significant new wide, shallow drilling results from emerging Puzzle North discovery by Genesis; and
- High-grade drilling results at the Pedra Branca platinum-group-elements ("PGE") project by ValOre.
Segilola (Producing) - Commercial Production Milestone Achieved
- Vox holds a 1.5% net smelter return royalty over the Segilola gold mine, capped at US$3.5M;
- On October 5, 2021, Thor announced that commercial production had been achieved at the Segilola Gold Mine, highlighting:
- First gold pour in July 2021;
- The mine is fully operational and operating at the target daily mine production rate; and
- the process plant is operating in-line with its design throughput capacity of 715,000 tonnes per annum.
- Vox Management Summary: Based on production guidance from Thor issued on March 29, 2021, which forecast production of 46,000 ounces of gold in 2021 and 109,000 ounces of gold in 2022, Vox management estimates that total pre-tax royalty revenues of US$3.5M will be receivable within the first two full years of production.
Pitombeiras (PEA Stage) - Feasibility Study Expected in Q4 2021
