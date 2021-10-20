Vox Provides Development and Exploration Updates From Operating Partners

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV:VOX)(OTCQX:VOXCF) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a high growth precious metals focused royalty company, is pleased to provide recent development and exploration updates from royalty …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV:VOX)(OTCQX:VOXCF) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a high growth precious metals focused royalty company, is pleased to provide recent development and exploration updates from royalty operating partners Thor Explorations Ltd. (THX) ("Thor"), Jangada Mines plc (JAN) ("Jangada"), Kalamazoo Resources Limited (KZR) ("Kalamazoo"), Genesis Minerals Limited (GMD) ("Genesis"), and ValOre Metals Corp. (VO) ("ValOre"). Foto: Accesswire