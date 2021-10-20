checkAd

Snipp Interactive Receives Renewal Orders for H1 2022 from Fortune 50 Consumer Packaged Goods Company over USD $2.5MM Billed over 3 Year Relationship

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received a renewal and deployment plan from a global Fortune 50 consumer packaged goods ("CPG") company with over $70B USD in revenue across 65 unique brands in 10 product categories. Billings for this client have crossed USD $2.5MM over the three-year relationship.

This order covers deployments for a subset of brands in the US market. The 2022 plan covers 3 programs running with the NFL, Winter Olympics, and Black History Month for the first quarter of 2022. 4 programs have been confirmed for the second quarter and will be contracted in the next few weeks. Subsequent planning is ongoing for roll outs in the back half of 2022. The client is a veteran user of SnippCHECK the industry-leading receipt processing engine and component of the SnippCARE Platform (Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement) and is what powers most of this client's purchase based global promotions.

"As we continue to enter new markets and attract new customers, we are also razor focused on delivering value to our existing clients and growing our relationship with them as is evident from the orders received and planned for the first half of 2022." said Atul Sabharwal, Founder and CEO, "at the same time, we are evaluating how to unlock the value of our equity and are currently exploring various options including exploring/adding to the exchanges we are listed on. Given our exponentially growing topline, debt free capital structure as well as our cash flow profitability, it is evident that the markets are not yet valuing the company for what we believe its potential truly is and we are committed to fixing that. We believe our stock is held to a higher standard than most and are happy to not only meet but exceed our valuable investors expectations. We expect our earnings to be released shortly."

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 1000 Clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying any/all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case by case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides Clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis, and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.snipp.com

Datum Titel
13.10.21Snipp Interactive Forecasts Record Profitable Quarterly Revenue of over USD 5.3 Million for Q3 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
12.10.21Snipp Interactive Inc. To Present at the LD Micro Conference on October 13
Accesswire | Analysen
06.10.21Snipp Interactive Inc. Delivers Record Sales Bookings for the Third Quarter at USD $5.7MM, Highest in Its History
Accesswire | Analysen
29.09.21Snipp Interactive Inc. Executes Renewal Contracts with 4 Marquee Clients Worth USD $1.12MM
Accesswire | Analysen
21.09.21Snipp Interactive Inc. Launches Program for Leading American Beverage Company in Partnership with a Top 5 Global Research Firm. Contract Value Ranges Between USD $1-$2MM
Accesswire | Analysen