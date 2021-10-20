checkAd

Record Day for Tests

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL)(OTC PINK:SCNNF) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Monday this week saw the highest number of tests booked in a day exceeding 850 …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL)(OTC PINK:SCNNF) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Monday this week saw the highest number of tests booked in a day exceeding 850 tests and C$180,000 (£100,000) of revenue. While the majority of tests are still COVID-19 tests for travelers, the proportion of blood tests being booked is growing consistently. The demand for PCR tests requested by the governments of the 220 countries outside the UK is expected to continue into next year and the blood testing part of the business will have time to fully develop during this period as more clinics come online and the range of tests expands.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, says; "The 850 Customers received excellent treatment at the hands of our amazing staff and pharmacy partners as demonstrated by our ratings and reviews. Our order books are full, and we are enabling more and more pharmacies as fast as we can to help families looking forward to their ‘half-term' holiday."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Sativa's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes" "plan is" or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur", "will be achieved" or "shortly". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to The demand for PCR tests requested by the governments of the 220 countries outside the UK is expected to continue into next year. Although Sativa believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this press release, and include but are not limited to the demand for PCR tests requested by the governments of the 220 countries outside the UK is expected to continue into next year and the blood testing part of the business will have time to fully develop during this period as more clinics come online and the range of tests expands.

Sativa does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Wertpapier


