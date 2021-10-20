checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: MTU - Premium company, premium valuation

MTU is a key player in the market for aircraft engines, as an OEM partner in engine programs and as a provider of maintenance and overhaul. MTU has managed to maintain profitability over vicious cycles in aviation.

What’s it all about?

MTU is a key player in the market for aircraft engines, both as an OEM partner in engine programs and as a provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul. Building on a strong technology portfolio, MTU has managed to maintain profitability over the vicious cycles in the aviation industry. Going forward, the company should be able to sustain high single-digit growth rates for some time as international air traffic rebounds. But even considering a good competitive position and the return of growth, valuation looks stretched. Based on DCF, we initiate coverage with a price target of EUR 160.00 and a SELL recommendation. A slowdown in the recovery of air traffic due to higher jet fuel prices or renewed travel restrictions might provide better entry points into a fundamentally sound equity story.

 
 
