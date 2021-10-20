checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc 4finance prices new EUR 175 million five year bond issue

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
20.10.2021, 13:01   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: 4finance S.A. / Key word(s): Bond
4finance prices new EUR 175 million five year bond issue

20-Oct-2021 / 13:01 CET/CEST
4finance prices new EUR 175 million five year bond issue


20 October 2021. 4finance S.A. ("4finance" or the "Company") announces the pricing of its new EUR 175 million five year senior unsecured bond issue at par with a 10.75% coupon, maturing October 2026. The proceeds from the new issue will be used to repay the Company's outstanding USD 200 million bonds.

This transaction completes 4finance's refinancing process this year, following the earlier buyback and cancellation of USD 125 million of its bonds and the refinancing of its EUR 150 million bonds. The Company's funding is now all in euros, which reduces the overall cost of funds.

4finance CEO, Kieran Donnelly, commented:

"This new issue fully refinances our remaining USD bonds and is the final step in our refinancing programme. We have a healthy level of cash on balance sheet and now have an improved liability profile with 20 months between the maturities of our €150m bond issue due in February 2025 and this €175m issue due in October 2026. This is a strong platform from which to further develop our business.

"We were pleased to see many of our long-term investors participating in this new issue, and to welcome many new investors, with over 80 participants in total. We appreciate your support."

The Company issued a conditional notice of early redemption of all its remaining USD bonds on 6 October. The settlement date for this redemption is expected to be 28 October.

