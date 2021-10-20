checkAd

DGAP-News HSBC Continental Europe: Pre Stabilisation Notice

DGAP-News: HSBC Continental Europe / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
HSBC Continental Europe: Pre Stabilisation Notice

20.10.2021 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

20th October 2021

 

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Pre Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: 'synd manager'; telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities

The securities:
Issuer: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Guarantor (if any): na
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR Benchmark
Description: Fixed due 27th October 2025
Offer price: TBC
Other offer terms:  
Stabilisation:
Stabilising Manager(s): HSBC Continental Europe
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 20th October 2021
Stabilisation period expected to end no later than: 26th November 2021
Existence, maximum size & conditions of use of over-allotment facility[1]: 5% of the aggregate nominal amount
Stabilisation Venue(s) Over the counter (OTC)
 

 

Disclaimer

