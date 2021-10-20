POSaBIT Unveils In-Store Payment Kiosk for Dispensaries

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE: PBIT, OTC:POSAF), the leading provider of payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, has unveiled the POSaBIT Kiosk, a versatile and standalone hardware option for dispensaries and retailers. The POSaBIT Kiosk allows customers to build out their carts, either in-store or online, and pay for their orders with a debit card directly from the kiosk.

“We believe the POSaBIT Kiosk is a game-changing solution for retailers across the country,” said Ryan Hamlin, CEO/co-founder of POSaBIT. “Not only is this product a line buster, it’s a brand new avenue for in-store marketing and it represents a significant leap forward in how online orders are processed, paid, and fulfilled.”