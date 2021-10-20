checkAd

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Reports Q3 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) (the “Company”) reported for the three months ended September 30, 2021 revenue of $415.6 million and net income of $9.5 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted common share. The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share, the 73rd consecutive increase since the initiation of dividend payments in 2003.

Ted Wahl, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our third quarter results reflect the impact of the supply chain disruption, labor availability, and significant inflation in the cost of goods that many industries have experienced. Further, the Delta variant surge, vaccine mandates and a broad workforce exit had an adverse impact on nursing homes and contributed to rapid inflation during the quarter. Despite these challenges, we remained steadfast in our commitment to supporting our customers in caring for their patients and residents, and our entire team rallied together in this effort. I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication our employees demonstrated this quarter, particularly in the current environment.”

Mr. Wahl continued, “In response to these challenges, we are taking decisive action to bring stability and order to the facilities we serve including making additional investments in recruiting, increasing wage rates and premium pay, introducing referral and retention bonuses, and leveraging vendor partnerships to mitigate food supply challenges, just to name a few. While we expect these market conditions to persist in the near term, ultimately we expect that our efforts to secure wage rate and food cost increases from our customers will eliminate the need for these extraordinary actions and related costs.”

Mr. Wahl concluded, “Looking ahead, we will continue to closely monitor industry recovery, occupancy trends and further government funding. While the unprecedented environment is a headwind on revenue growth and profitability, we remain confident in the longer-term growth outlook for the Company given our market leadership, efficient operating model and attractive demographics.”

Third Quarter Results

Revenue for the quarter was $415.6 million, with housekeeping & laundry and dining & nutrition segment revenues of $203.4 million and $212.2 million, respectively.

Direct cost of services was reported at $364.8 million, or 87.8%. Cost of services included new business start-up costs of $2.3 million, primarily related to the addition of new dining & nutrition service agreements with existing housekeeping & laundry customers. Cost of services was also impacted by a $7.7 million increase in labor costs primarily driven by higher premium pay and employee bonuses. Cost of services also included a 4.1% increase in menu item costs, compared to Q2, resulting in increased food spend of $2.5 million.

Housekeeping & laundry and dining & nutrition segment margins were 8.5% and 3.4%, respectively.

Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) was reported at $38.8 million; after adjusting for the $0.2 million decrease in deferred compensation, actual SG&A was $39.0 million. SG&A was impacted by $1.0 million of start-up related costs and $0.6 of SEC-related legal costs.

The Company reported an effective tax rate of 21.3%.

Cash outflow from operations for the quarter was $23.1 million and was impacted by a $16.0 million increase in accrued payroll, a $12.0 million increase in accounts receivable related to the recent addition of new dining & nutrition service agreements with existing housekeeping & laundry customers and the $6.0 million SEC settlement. DSO for the quarter was 64 days.

Dividend & Share Repurchase

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share, payable on December 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 19, 2021. This represents the 74th consecutive quarterly cash dividend payment, as well as the 73rd consecutive increase since the initiation of quarterly cash dividend payments in 2003. Additionally, the Company repurchased $3.6 million of its common stock, pursuant to its previous authorization, during the quarter. The Company remains authorized to repurchase 1.4 million shares of the Company’s common stock pursuant to the previous Board of Directors’ authorization.

Board of Director Appointment

The Board of Directors of the Company appointed Kurt Simmons, Jr., CPA, MBA as a member of the Board and Audit Committee, effective November 1, 2021. Mr. Simmons is an audit partner at WithumSmith+Brown, PC, a registered public accounting firm. Mr. Simmons’ experience includes audit and consulting services regarding Sarbanes-Oxley 404 integrated audits, technical accounting and due diligence for domestic and international clients. He is a past member of the National Association for Black Accountants and previously served on the Board of the New Jersey Technology Advisory Council. Kurt is currently a member of the Association for Corporate Growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kurt to our Board of Directors. He is a respected leader and seasoned professional who will undoubtedly bring fresh perspective and insight as we work to fulfill our Vision,” said Mr. Wahl. “The breadth and depth of Kurt's expertise further underscores the Board and management team’s commitment to maintaining strong internal controls and adhering to best practices for compliance and corporate governance."

“I am honored to be named a Board member for the leading service provider in the healthcare space,” said Mr. Simmons. “HCSG continues to be an innovative organization with a clear vision for serving the evolving needs of its customers and the patients and residents they serve.”

Conference Call and Upcoming Events

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The call may be accessed via phone at 877-395-7164. The call will be simultaneously webcast under the “Events & Presentations” section of the Investor Relations page on the Company’s website, www.hcsg.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the website for one year following the date of the earnings call.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release and any schedules incorporated by reference into it may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are not historical facts but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business and industry, and our beliefs and assumptions. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “estimates,” “will,” “goal,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by us that any of our plans will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Such forward-looking information is also subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks arising from our providing services to the healthcare industry, primarily providers of long-term care; the impact of and future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or other potential pandemics; having a significant portion of our consolidated revenues contributed by one customer during the nine months ended September 30, 2021; credit and collection risks associated with the healthcare industry; our claims experience related to workers’ compensation and general liability insurance (including any litigation claims, enforcement actions, regulatory actions and investigations arising from personal injury and loss of life related to COVID-19); the effects of changes in, or interpretations of laws and regulations governing the healthcare industry, our workforce and services provided, including state and local regulations pertaining to the taxability of our services and other labor-related matters such as minimum wage increases; the Company's expectations with respect to selling, general, and administrative expense; continued realization of tax benefits arising from our corporate reorganization and self-funded health insurance program; the impact of the Securities and Exchange Commission investigation and related class action lawsuit; risks associated with the reorganization of our corporate structure; and the risk factors described in Part I of our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 under “Government Regulation of Clients,” “Service Agreements and Collections,” and "Competition" and under Item IA. “Risk Factors” in such Form 10-K.

These factors, in addition to delays in payments from customers and/or customers in bankruptcy, have resulted in, and could continue to result in, significant additional bad debts in the near future. Additionally, our operating results would be adversely affected by continued inflation particularly if increases in the costs of labor and labor-related costs, materials, supplies and equipment used in performing services (including the impact of potential tariffs and COVID-19) could not be passed on to our customers.

In addition, we believe that to improve our financial performance we must continue to obtain service agreements with new customers, retain and provide new services to existing customers, achieve modest price increases on current service agreements with existing customers and/or maintain internal cost reduction strategies at our various operational levels. Furthermore, we believe that our ability to sustain the internal development of managerial personnel is an important factor impacting future operating results and the successful execution of our growth strategies.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. is the largest national provider of professional housekeeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities.

 

HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenues

$

415,590

 

 

$

435,947

 

 

$

1,221,512

 

 

$

1,337,126

 

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of services provided

364,822

 

 

365,443

 

 

1,037,852

 

 

1,140,116

 

Selling, general and administrative

38,780

 

 

37,337

 

 

128,818

 

 

108,819

 

Income from operations

11,988

 

 

33,167

 

 

54,842

 

 

88,191

 

Other income, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment and other income, net

133

 

 

3,965

 

 

5,294

 

 

6,135

 

Income before income taxes

12,121

 

 

37,132

 

 

60,136

 

 

94,326

 

Income tax expense

2,581

 

 

9,488

 

 

16,378

 

 

23,391

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

9,540

 

 

$

27,644

 

 

$

43,758

 

 

$

70,935

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

0.95

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

0.95

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per common share

$

0.21000

 

 

$

0.20500

 

 

$

0.62625

 

 

$

0.61125

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding

74,943

 

 

74,700

 

 

74,983

 

 

74,684

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding

75,076

 

 

74,777

 

 

75,170

 

 

74,768

 

 

HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

September 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents

$

79,582

 

 

$

139,330

 

Marketable securities, at fair value

125,583

 

 

125,012

 

Accounts and notes receivable, net

289,727

 

 

255,474

 

Other current assets

71,174

 

 

52,587

 

Total current assets

566,066

 

 

572,403

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

27,817

 

 

26,561

 

Notes receivable - long-term

30,651

 

 

34,417

 

Goodwill

65,545

 

 

51,084

 

Other intangible assets, net

17,039

 

 

18,187

 

Deferred compensation funding

50,711

 

 

46,825

 

Other assets

35,776

 

 

35,554

 

Total Assets

$

793,605

 

 

$

785,031

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued insurance claims - current

$

24,164

 

 

$

21,610

 

Other current liabilities

129,692

 

 

140,650

 

Total current liabilities

153,856

 

 

162,260

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued insurance claims - long-term

63,135

 

 

60,818

 

Deferred compensation liability

50,747

 

 

46,827

 

Other non-current liabilities

45,662

 

 

34,665

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

480,205

 

 

480,461

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

793,605

 

 

$

785,031

 

 

Healthcare Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Reports Q3 2021 Results Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) (the “Company”) reported for the three months ended September 30, 2021 revenue of $415.6 million and net income of $9.5 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted common share. The Company’s Board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
The Very Good Food Company Completes US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
FSD Pharma Signs Agreement with Covar Pharmaceuticals to Support the Development of Lucid-PSYCH
Tilray Strengthens Leadership Position in Canada
Merck Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of CUBICIN (daptomycin for injection) 500 mg, Lot 934778, ...
With Significant Rain in the Weather Forecast for Much of Northern and Central California, PG&E Has ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigated Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) on Behalf of Shareholders
SolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ...
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Mirion
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination