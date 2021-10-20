Humanigen Elects John Hohneker, MD, and Kevin Xie, PhD, to Board of Directors

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm,’ announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has elected John Hohneker, MD, and Kevin Xie, PhD, to serve as independent directors of the Company, effective October 19, 2021.

“We are excited about the depth and breadth of experience John and Kevin will add to our Board at this important time as we continue our efforts seeking regulatory authorization to commercialize lenzilumab for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, while furthering our development of lenzilumab in CAR-T and other indications,” said Cameron Durrant, Chairman and CEO of Humanigen.