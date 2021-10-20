OFG Bancorp Reports 3Q21 Results

José Rafael Fernández, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We had another strong overall quarterly performance as we continue to execute our strategic plan.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG), the financial holding company for Oriental Bank, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“Results reflect consistently growing recurring net income, our larger scale, our focus on increasing digital utilization and customer service differentiation, and Puerto Rico’s nascent economic and post-pandemic recovery.

“3Q21 new loan origination remained strong at $556 million. Compared to 2Q21, loans ex-PPP increased, cost of funds declined 17%, customer deposits increased $154 million, and net interest income continued to steadily grow.

“Provision for credit losses was a $5 million net benefit as asset quality continued to trend to levels closer to US peer banks. Total banking and financial service revenues rose 3%, and non-interest expenses fell 5%, reflecting in part reduced credit related expenses.

“During 3Q21, we also successfully executed on our buyback program, acquiring $40.2 million of shares as part of our previously announced $50.0 million authorization.

“Return on Average Assets and Average Equity was 1.59% and 17.72%, respectively.

“OFG is strategically well-positioned to continue to benefit from and play a major role supporting the economic development of the communities we serve. Thanks to all our team members who have been more than ready to help our customers achieve their goals.”

3Q21 Highlights

Summary: Earnings per share diluted of $0.81 compared to $0.78 in 2Q21 and $0.50 in 3Q20. Total core revenues of $134.7 million compared to $133.3 million in 2Q21 and $127.0 million in 3Q20. Net interest margin of 4.12% compared to 4.22% in 2Q21 and 4.30% in 3Q20.

Total Interest Income of $112.1 million compared to $113.5 million in 2Q21. 3Q21 reflected mortgage paydowns and PPP loan forgiveness mostly offset by increased income from auto and commercial loans, and investment securities. Average loan balances were $6.47 billion compared to $6.60 billion in 2Q21 and $6.79 billion in 3Q20.

New Loan Origination totaled $556.2 million compared to $673.6 million in 2Q21 and $457.8 million in 3Q20. 3Q21 reflected continued high levels of auto, commercial, consumer, and mortgage lending.

Total Interest Expense was $9.4 million compared to $11.2 million in 2Q21 and $15.4 million in 3Q20. 3Q21 reflected lower cost of core deposits (30 bps compared to 38 bps in 2Q21 and 56 bps in 3Q20) primarily due to generally lower rates and CD maturities. Average customer deposit balances were $9.10 billion compared to $8.96 billion in 2Q21 and $8.38 billion in 3Q20.