GXO Wins Innovation Award in Partnership with Virgin Media

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced that the Institute of Innovation and Knowledge Exchange (IKE), the United Kingdom's professional body for innovators, has awarded the ISO 56002 Investor in Innovations Standard to GXO’s Virgin Media logistics operations.

“We’re delighted to receive this prestigious innovation award,” said Gavin Williams, GXO’s Managing Director for the UK and Ireland. “We’ve partnered with Virgin Media for more than two decades and built our business together on innovation and automation to create value for customers across the UK.”

The Institute of Innovation and Knowledge Exchange benchmarked GXO’s Virgin Media division across six categories in consideration for the award: strategy and alignment; organizational readiness; core capabilities, technologies and intellectual property; industry foresight; customer awareness; and impact and value. The GXO-VM team scored highly across all six categories, achieving an industry best practice score in several of them. The Investor in Innovations Standard is awarded to a successfully validated organization for a period of three years.

“Technology and a proactive mindset were prominent features of the GXO-VM innovation strategy, and it’s how they shaped their competitive position,” said IKE Institute Chief Executive Officer Sa’ad Sam Medhat. “The GXO-VM leadership team’s ability to drive innovation and continuous improvement is exemplary. Their well-articulated innovation policy sets out clear ambitions for embracing transformative innovation. So, many congratulations to the GXO-VM team.”

GXO has collaborated with Virgin Media since 1999. Virgin Media is part of the Liberty Global organization, which recently entered a 50:50 joint venture with Telefónica SA to launch a new corporate business, Virgin Media O2. GXO operates Virgin Media’s primary distribution center in Wellingborough, known as “the Big Red Shed,” along with 52 “Little Red Sheds” throughout the UK.

