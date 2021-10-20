Freshii Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-In #: 1-877-425-9470 U.S. & Canada 1-201-389-0878 International



Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast on the investor relations section of Freshii’s corporate website at www.freshii.inc . For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 through Tuesday, November 16, 2021. To access the replay, please call 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 13724172. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Freshii

Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is an omnichannel health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating and overall wellness convenient and affordable. With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii’s restaurant division caters to every taste and dietary preference.



Freshii’s consumer-packaged goods (CPG) and nutritional supplements offerings further increase the touchpoints that Freshii has with its customers, as does the company’s recently announced acquisition of majority control of fast-growing health and wellness ecommerce retailer, Natura Market, expected to close early in Q4.



Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has opened 384 restaurants in 14 countries around the world, expanded its CPG lineup across hundreds of major retailer points of distribution and now offers nutritional supplement products directly to consumers via its online retail site. Adding Natura Market to the company’s business lines will further extend Freshii’s omnichannel reach. With Freshii’s expanding distribution and product sets, Freshii guests can energize with Freshii’s products anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes, as well as in major retail outlets and, now more than ever, directly from home.

