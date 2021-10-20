checkAd

XPO Logistics Expands Support of Cainiao with Digital Management of Truckload Transport in Spain for AliExpress

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

GREENWICH, Conn. , Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, a leading provider of freight transportation services, has announced the expansion of its relationship with Cainiao Network, the logistics arm of Alibaba Group.

XPO has provided Cainiao with full truckload transport services in Spain for the last two years, supporting the delivery of e-commerce parcels of AliExpress, the global marketplace of Alibaba Group. Under the new agreement, XPO will use its extensive experience with omnichannel supply chains to help Cainiao optimize operations, utilizing the XPO Connect digital transport platform to enhance visibility, efficiency and sustainability.

Massimo Marsili, managing director – Southern Europe and Morocco, XPO Logistics, said, “It’s a source of pride for our XPO team that Cainiao trusts us to provide critical transport services. Together, we’re supporting their sales growth and environmental objectives, in preparation for the fast-approaching peak season.”

David Bu, general manager of Cainiao Network Europe, commented, “Spain is one of Cainiao’s key markets in Europe, and we are glad to have XPO as our key trucking network partner in the market. XPO has consistently demonstrated flexibility and a commitment to cutting-edge digital innovation. These qualities, together with their ability to deliver reliable truck capacity, provide us with great added value.”

About XPO Logistics 
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company’s global network serves 50,000 shippers with 744 locations and approximately 40,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com and europe.xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube

About Cainiao Network
Founded in 2013, Cainiao Network (“Cainiao”) is a global industrial internet company and the logistics arm of Alibaba Group. As part of its commitment to create customer value, it adopts a collaborative approach to logistics that aims to improve efficiency and customer experience for all players along the supply chain. Cainiao carries forward Alibaba’s mission of making it easy to do business anywhere by aiming to deliver anywhere in China within 24 hours, and across the globe within 72 hours.

Media Contacts:
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
joe.checkler@xpo.com

Beatriz Armijo
beatriz.armijo@xpo.com
+34-619-252144





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XPO Logistics Expands Support of Cainiao with Digital Management of Truckload Transport in Spain for AliExpress GREENWICH, Conn. , Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - XPO Logistics, a leading provider of freight transportation services, has announced the expansion of its relationship with Cainiao Network, the logistics arm of Alibaba Group. XPO has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Neuronetics Launches Upgrades of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health
Algoma Steel and Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination
Ocugen Inc. to present pre-clinical data for OCU410 at 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...