Rivalry Creates Massively Multiplayer Online Gambling Game (MMOGG) Category With Launch of Its Proprietary Casino Game - Rushlane

Rushlane is an intense cyberpunk themed multiplayer race, merging social gaming and casino with video game quality 3D graphics and lore to create a one-of-a-kind gambling experience

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (the “Company” or “Rivalry”) (TSXV: RVLY) (FSE: 9VK), an internationally-regulated sports betting and media company, today announced the official launch of its proprietary casino game, Rushlane, and the creation of a new category for online gaming: Massively Multiplayer Online Gambling Games (“MMOGG”). The launch comes on the heels of the listing of the Company’s subordinate voting shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on October 5th.

Rushlane revolutionizes the concept of the online casino game built specifically for the next generation esports audience, bringing a level of visual quality and thrilling gameplay never seen in online casino games. Rushlane was fully developed by Rivalry’s in-house game development team and is rendered in stunning 3D graphics and is built on the Unity Game Engine, typically used to build console and PC games.

“We are working hard at redefining the casino category at Rivalry and pioneering the MMOGG category,” said Steven Salz, Co-Founder and CEO of Rivalry. “The esports audience is a social audience; they prefer to compete with other players over playing games in isolation as typical casino games have historically worked. They want to brag about their wins and lament their losses with their friends and other players. This is just the start of where we see Rivalry in this genre, and we are excited to bring the modern social experience to online gambling via Rushlane and other exciting innovations to come.”

The game is streamed live over Rivalry.com so customers can play together simultaneously anywhere, on any device. Rushlane brings the modern social experience to online gambling and injects entertainment and community into the experience. Recently, Rivalry hosted an “After Hours” event with one of its brand partners where more than 11,000 concurrent viewers watched live on Twitch.

How does Rushlane work? Players join the game via Rivalry.com, and are dropped into a room with (up to) twenty-five other players. Immediately, they can chat and watch races over the live video stream. When they are ready to jump in, they pay an entrance stake which is added to the prize pool. They will see an avatar sporting their username appear on stream along with other players who have bought in. After a certain number of players join, the race begins! Avatars race through a chaotic, sci-fi city filled with powerups and traps. Each course is randomly generated from a wide inventory of track segments that are being updated regularly, so no two races are the same. The first players to cross the finish line and emerge victorious win a share of the prize pool along with up to another five players. The game ends with a winner screen and custom dances from the player’s avatar.

