checkAd

Nasdaq Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.54 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 13:01  |  16   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share on the company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on December 17, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 3, 2021. Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to approval by the Board of Directors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) projections relating to our future financial results, total shareholder returns, growth, trading volumes, products and services, ability to transition to new business models, taxes and achievement of synergy targets, (ii) statements about the closing or implementation dates and benefits of certain acquisitions, divestitures and other strategic, restructuring, technology, de-leveraging and capital allocation initiatives, (iii) statements about our integrations of our recent acquisitions, (iv) statements relating to any litigation or regulatory or government investigation or action to which we are or could become a party, and (v) other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq’s ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, U.S. and global competition, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, results of operations, financial condition, workforce or the operations or decisions of our customers, suppliers or business partners, and other factors detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations Contact:

Will Briganti
+1.646.964.8169
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA
+1.212.401.8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nasdaq Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.54 Per Share NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Board of Directors of Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share on the company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on December 17, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Neuronetics Launches Upgrades of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health
Algoma Steel and Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination
Ocugen Inc. to present pre-clinical data for OCU410 at 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development ...
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...