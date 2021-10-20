checkAd

Veteran Animation Executive Linda Simensky Joins Duolingo

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

Former Head of Content at PBS Kids Takes New Role as Head of Animation and Scripted Content at Duolingo

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) today announced that veteran children’s television executive Linda Simensky has joined the company as Head of Animation and Scripted Content. In the newly created position, Simensky will lead the company’s efforts to create scripted and character-driven stories featuring Duolingo’s original cast of characters, from original animation to the writing efforts for Duolingo’s hit Stories product and its childhood literacy app, Duolingo ABC. At Duolingo, Simensky will report to VP of Studios + Content, former YouTube executive Timothy Shey.

“There are few people, if any, who know more about animation than Linda, and who have spent their careers thinking about what makes stories funny, and how people learn through them,” noted Tim Shey, VP of Studios + Content at Duolingo. “We’re so excited to have Linda’s expertise and talent on board as we pursue our mission to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available.”

“Over the past few years, Duolingo has been busy adding a whole cast of characters and hundreds of stories to their app, and it’s astonishing how many millions of people in countries all over the world are engaging with them every day,” said Linda Simensky, Duolingo’s new Head of Animation and Scripted Content. “I’m excited by the storytelling opportunities that are possible as Duolingo creates stories for learners of all ages around the world.”

Projects from Duolingo’s Studios + Content team include their popular Duolingo Stories, original short fiction for learners of all levels featuring Duolingo’s cast of characters; a number of hit podcasts in Spanish, French, and English that have reached #1 in the podcast charts in over 20 countries; handsfree audio lessons in Spanish and French, teaching speaking and listening skills; and original stories in the award-winning Duolingo ABC app, aimed at teaching kids ages 2-8 to read in English, and soon, Spanish.

Simensky joins Duolingo from PBS Kids, where she oversaw the development of a diverse lineup of shows like “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Wild Kratts,” “Molly of Denali,” and “Alma’s Way.” Before joining PBS, Linda was Senior Vice President of Original Animation for Cartoon Network, where she oversaw development and series production of "The Powerpuff Girls," among others. She began her career working for nine years at Nickelodeon, where she helped build the animation department and launch the popular series "Rugrats," "Doug," and "The Ren & Stimpy Show." 

About Duolingo
Duolingo is the most popular language-learning platform and the most downloaded education app worldwide. The app makes learning new languages fun with bite-sized lessons that feel like playing a game. The company's mission is to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available. Duolingo offers over 100 total courses across 40 distinct languages, from Spanish, French, German and Japanese, to High Valyrian and Klingon. www.duolingo.com.

Media Contact:
Sam Dalsimer
Global Head of Communications
press@duolingo.com

Investor Contact:
Deborah Belevan, IRC, CPA
VP of Investor Relations
ir@duolingo.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veteran Animation Executive Linda Simensky Joins Duolingo Former Head of Content at PBS Kids Takes New Role as Head of Animation and Scripted Content at DuolingoPITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) today announced that veteran children’s television executive Linda Simensky …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Neuronetics Launches Upgrades of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health
Algoma Steel and Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination
Ocugen Inc. to present pre-clinical data for OCU410 at 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...