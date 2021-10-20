Akouos to Present at Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akouos, Inc. (“Akouos”) (NASDAQ: AKUS), a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing potential gene therapies for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide, today announced that Manny Simons, Ph.D., M.B.A., co-founder, president, and chief executive officer of Akouos, will participate in a presentation at the Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit on Wednesday, October 27 at 9:30 a.m. EDT.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the investors section of www.akouos.com. To access the webcast, please go to the Akouos website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. An archived replay will be available on Akouos’s website for 30 days following the conference.