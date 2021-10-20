checkAd

BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Announces New Patient-Derived Cancer Model Data for Plinabulin Monotherpy at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference to Further Support the Positive Clinical Data Already Reported for the Treatment of Small Cell Lu

  • Plinabulin’s anti-cancer effects were tested against approximately 80 patient-derived tumor models with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) tumor types being the most sensitive to plinabulin monotherapy at IC70 of 35 nM
  • The preclinical data is consistent with clinical data in SCLC: plinabulin, in combination with nivolumab and ipilimumab, shows a 46% objective response rate (ORR) in 13 evaluable patients with PD-1/PD-L1 naïve or resistant tumors in 2nd line and beyond in SCLC

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development of cancer therapeutics, today announced the presentation of preclinical data in patient-derived (PDX) cancer models supporting the use of plinabulin in small cell lung cancer (SCLC) at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, held October 7-10, 2021. Plinabulin is a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent (SIMBA), which induces dendritic cell maturation for durable anti-cancer benefit, and selectively induces certain types of cancer cell apoptosis, both through immune defense protein GEF-H1 release and activation. This study demonstrates plinabulin’s direct single agent anti-cancer tumor effects in PDX models of SCLC and additional cancer types, including glioblastoma multiforme, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, sarcoma and triple-negative breast cancer.

“The positive PDX preclinical data increases our confidence in pursuing SCLC as an indication for plinabulin, which has shown high response rate data in human studies. This is supplemental to the maturation of dendritic cells in the cancer immune system and the induction of downstream mechanisms in specific cancer cell types,” said Dr. Kenneth Lloyd, chief scientific officer of BeyondSpring. “The fact that plinabulin has already been associated with tumor responses in SCLC patients in a Phase 1 study presented at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting is a good indication that these PDX models are predictive. The preclinical data presented here supports our intended strategy for developing an option for cancer patients by combining plinabulin and checkpoint inhibitors in SCLC.”

