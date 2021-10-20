HEXO Announces Scott Cooper as President & CEO

"It's my great pleasure to welcome Scott as our new President & CEO,” said Dr. Michael Munzar, Chairman of HEXO's Board of Directors. “Scott's two decades of experience in consumer-packaged goods, his success in launching and growing Truss' innovative portfolio to be the Canadian market leader in cannabis beverages, and experience working in the United States position him well to defend HEXO's position as a market leader in Canada and secure our place as a top-three global cannabis products company."

OTTAWA, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp ("HEXO" or the "Company") (TSX: HEXO; NASDAQ: HEXO) is pleased to announce Scott Cooper as HEXO's new President & CEO, effective immediately. Scott joins HEXO from Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and HEXO, where he served as President & CEO.

Scott's strong experience with Truss, Molson-Coors, and several other publicly traded consumer packaged goods companies, makes him exceptionally well-positioned to integrate HEXO's recent acquisitions and leverage solid brands, robust product offering and its lean production capabilities, to lead the Company through its next phase of its strategic evolution.

"Without question, HEXO presents one of the most exciting opportunities in the cannabis industry. I look forward to working with the team to build upon the strong foundation already built, particularly through the Company's recent acquisitions and to drive growth and profitability through the efficient commercialization of cannabis consumer packaged goods," said Scott Cooper, President & CEO HEXO. "I want to thank outgoing CEO Sebastien St-Louis for his tremendous effort in establishing growth and delivering a solid position from which the Company can move forward."

For an interim period not to exceed 6 months, Scott Cooper will continue simultaneously in his current role as CEO of Truss Beverages to ensure a smooth transition for the business.

Scott Cooper

Scott Cooper is an experienced business leader, marketer and innovator with a track record of breathing new life into businesses and brands. He is driven by his teams' talent, striving every day to lead with the values he looks for - integrity, empathy and resilience.

Most recently, Scott served as President and CEO of Truss Beverages, a joint venture between HEXO and Molson-Coors. Under Scott's leadership, Truss became the leading cannabis beverage company in Canada.

Before his time at Truss, Scott held several senior roles at Molson-Coors, including Chief Innovation Officer, as well as Sobeys, Unilever and several other publicly traded CPG companies. Scott is a graduate of the Ivey Business School at Western University (HBA, Business).

