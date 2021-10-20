Driven Brands Holdings Inc. to Report Third Quarter Results on October 27, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) (“Driven Brands”) will release third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on October 27, 2021. Following the release, Driven Brands will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET to review the financial results.



The conference call will be available via live webcast on Driven Brands’ Investor Relations webpage at investors.drivenbrands.com. A webcast replay of the call will be available later the same day until February 15, 2022.