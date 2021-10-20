ONCOTELIC ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON THE OT-101 CLINICAL PROGRAMS INCLUDING C001 COVID STUDY

On October 18, Data lock and SDTMs & ADaMS Databases were generated for Phase 2 C001 Covid Study: “A Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo Controlled, Multi-Center Study of OT 101 in Hospitalized COVID-19 Subjects”. The top line data will be reported when data analysis is completed.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. ("Oncotelic" or the "Company") ( OTCQB:OTLC ) , a leading developer of TGF-β therapeutics for oncology and virology today announced an update on the Phase 2 C001 Covid Study and the OT-101-ONC program for the potential first-in-class investigational TGF-β immunotherapy, OT-101, in difficult-to-treat cancers.

The OT-101-ONC program is designed to assess the impact of OT-101 across multiple cancer indications where local tumoral secretion of TGF-β suppressed the clinical activity of checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T, and vaccine. The OT-101-ONC program has been moving forward steadily through strategic alliance with top pharmaceutical companies. OT-101-ONC program was expanded to include mesothelioma, melanoma, glioblastoma, and pancreatic cancer.

Ongoing OT-101-ONC trials

IL-2: Phase 1b trial combination of OT-101 with IL-2 (Proleukin, Aldesleukin) in collaboration with Clinigen Group and ABIO. Trial scheduled to completed in 2020.

PD-1: Multiple phase 2 trials combination of OT-101 with a PD-1 inhibitor in collaboration with a top-five pharmaceutical company. The participating members of this consortium will be disclosed in future dates when allowed. Trials scheduled to initiate throughout 2021-2022. Of note is the biomarker program spanning mesothelioma, glioblastoma, lung, and colorectal cancers where AI driven transcriptome analyses will be used to derived the predictive biomarker for TGF-β therapeutics including OT-101.

"The ground work laid down for IL-2 and PD-1 will serve as the foundation of future strategic alliances to include CAR-T and Vaccine." said Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO and Chairman of Oncotelic.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (f/k/a Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.) ("Oncotelic"), was formed in the State of New York in 1988 as OXiGENE, Inc., was reincorporated in the State of Delaware in 1992, and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in 2016, and Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020.

Oncotelic is an artificial intelligence driven immuno-oncology company with a robust pipeline of first in class TGF-β immunotherapies for late stage cancers such as gliomas, pancreatic cancer and melanoma. OT-101, the lead immuno-oncology drug candidate of Oncotelic, is a first-in-class anti-TGF-β RNA therapeutic that exhibited single agent activity in relapsed/refractory cancer patients. OT-101 also has shown activity against SARS-CoV-2 and has completed a phase 2 trial against COVID-19 with data cleaning and datalock ongoing. Oncotelic is seeking to leverage its deep expertise in oncology drug development to improve treatment outcomes and survival of cancer patients with a special emphasis on rare pediatric cancers. Oncotelic also has rare pediatric designation for DIPG (OT-101), melanoma (CA4P), and AML (OXi 4503). The Company also acquired PointR Data Inc. ("PointR") in November 2019.