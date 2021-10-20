checkAd

Electric Last Mile Solutions Enters Canadian Market, Expanding Its Global Footprint

  David MacPhail joins as President of ELMS Canada to lead country operations
  Canada the latest addition to ELMS' regional hubs, which include Michigan, Indiana, California and China

TROY, Mich., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS; ELMSW) (“ELMS” or “the Company”), a pure-play commercial electric vehicle (“EV”) company focused on redefining productivity for the last mile, today announced the expansion of its global footprint to Canada. As part of the expansion, ELMS hires David MacPhail as President of Canada.

Canada has been progressive in its recent sustainability actions, supporting the Paris Climate Accord and making aggressive decisions that support the push towards an electric vehicle ecosystem. A combination of federal and provincial incentives can reach up to C$8,000 for Canadian customers who buy or lease an electric vehicle. Canada announced a mandatory target requiring 100% of car and light truck sales to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

Furthermore, Canada is experiencing an e-commerce boom similar to the U.S., with 72.5% of the country’s population purchasing through e-commerce platforms this year. It is estimated that retail e-commerce sales will total US$40.3 billion by 2025. The Canadian market for commercial vehicles is an estimated 15% of the U.S. market, and sales have nearly doubled over the past decade to support the country’s growing e-commerce trend.

“With Canada’s commitment to sustainability and EVs and the need for more delivery vehicles in a growing e-commerce market, we see a good market opportunity and application for our all-electric commercial vehicles,” said Ron Feldeisen, Chief Revenue Officer, ELMS. “We’re excited to bring on David, with his wealth of sales experience and knowledge in the high-tech hardware and software solutions sector to help us grow our operations in Canada, where we have already received distribution and sales interest.”

Mr. MacPhail brings two decades of international B2B experience, with a particular focus in high-tech solutions encompassing hardware, software and capital equipment. He brings in-depth sales knowledge from a variety of high-growth subsectors aligned with ELMS’ strategy, including e-commerce, electric vehicle manufacturing, logistics, telecommunications and utilities. Prior to joining ELMS, he held various sales and engineering positions at JR Automation, ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Stabil and CAE Inc.

