Global Heavy Manufacturing Enterprise Expands its Deployment of ProntoForms in the South East Asia Region

ProntoForms is used across three new countries for health, safety, and installations

OTTAWA, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today that an existing global heavy manufacturing enterprise customer has expanded its South East Asia (“SEA”) deployment of ProntoForms and continues to experience significant ROI.

The global heavy manufacturing organization—with over 50,000 employees, billions of dollars in revenue, and over 3500 total ProntoForms users—utilizes ProntoForms to service large assets across multiple countries. The success of its previous expansion into the SEA region directly correlated with this further expansion into Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Expanding and Growing Across the Ocean

ProntoForms was deployed into these three new countries to help standardize procedures and encourage collaboration across countries when installing assets, creating timesheets, and ensuring health and safety. Key features that have helped to drive these expansions include:

  • Customer satisfaction forms to engage their sub-contractors
  • Easy-to-build and use workflows
  • Connecting with solutions like Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce
  • Works offline
  • Report generation capabilities

Using ProntoForms, the organization has increased efficiency, improved communication between the office and the field, and removed paper from their processes. Additionally, the organization internally trains new teams, saving time, money, and empowering their own citizen developers to become organization-wide leaders. The global heavy manufacturing organization plans to further expand in the SEA region.

“This enterprise expansion points to the applicability of ProntoForms’ platform across global organizations and highlights our land and expand strategy in organizations that deploy our solution. Upon implementation of our platform, organizations are quick to recognize the ease of implementation in other geographies. The impact is service standardization while empowering local units,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProntoForms.

Mr. Pombo continued, “It’s good to see how ProntoForms continues to empower field teams across the globe, and we look forward to further potential expansions.”

About ProntoForms Corporation
ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record. 

