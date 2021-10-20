NHI Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced details for the release of its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. NHI plans to issue its earnings release after the market …

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced details for the release of its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. NHI plans to issue its earnings release after the market closes on Monday, November 8, 2021. In recognition of the start of REITworld 2021 on the following day, NHI will host the third quarter conference call on the same day as its earnings release, Monday, November 8, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (877) 412-4946, with the confirmation number 21998400.

The live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at www.nhireit.com and at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/633/43300 on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The online replay will be available shortly after the call and remain available for one year.