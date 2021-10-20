AlsterResearch Update: tokentus investment - Prospectus published

On October 18th, tokentus announced that the securities prospectus has been approved by German financial regulator BaFin and that the company would go ahead with a public offering and private placement.

What’s it all about?

On October 18th, tokentus announced that the securities prospectus has been approved by German financial regulator BaFin and that the company would go ahead with a public offering and private placement of up to 20m shares at an issue price of EUR 2.55 per share. The prospectus mostly confirmed the AlsterResearch assumptions. There was a positive surprise in the portfolio of tokens: the number of Qredo tokens is actually closer to 12.2m than the assumed 12.0m. Combined with a sharp price increase in the token, we update our risk-adjusted NAV calculation and come to a new price target of EUR 5.23 (old: EUR 4.34). The issue price of EUR 2.55 thus looks attractive, offering more than 100% upside to our price target. We recommend to BUY.