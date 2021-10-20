checkAd
AlsterResearch Update: tokentus investment - Prospectus published

AlsterResearch Update: tokentus investment - Prospectus published

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
20.10.2021, 13:06  |  13   |   |   

On October 18th, tokentus announced that the securities prospectus has been approved by German financial regulator BaFin and that the company would go ahead with a public offering and private placement.

Read the full update on: 

Read

 

 

What’s it all about?

On October 18th, tokentus announced that the securities prospectus has been approved by German financial regulator BaFin and that the company would go ahead with a public offering and private placement of up to 20m shares at an issue price of EUR 2.55 per share. The prospectus mostly confirmed the AlsterResearch assumptions. There was a positive surprise in the portfolio of tokens: the number of Qredo tokens is actually closer to 12.2m than the assumed 12.0m. Combined with a sharp price increase in the token, we update our risk-adjusted NAV calculation and come to a new price target of EUR 5.23 (old: EUR 4.34). The issue price of EUR 2.55 thus looks attractive, offering more than 100% upside to our price target. We recommend to BUY.

tokentus investment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AlsterResearch Update: tokentus investment - Prospectus published On October 18th, tokentus announced that the securities prospectus has been approved by German financial regulator BaFin and that the company would go ahead with a public offering and private placement of up to 20m shares at an issue price of EUR 2.55 per share. The prospectus mostly confirmed the AlsterResearch assumptions. There was a positive surprise in the portfolio of tokens: the number of Qredo tokens is actually closer to 12.2m than the assumed 12.0m.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain - A strong pride of Lions
AlsterResearch Update: Delivery Hero - Investment keeps competition in check
AlsterResearch Update: mic AG - Chip shortages have no impact on guidance
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: MTU - Premium company, premium valuation
AlsterResearch Update: tokentus investment - Prospectus published
Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - No margin for error
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Wacker Chemie AG - Strong 2021, but fully valued
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Rubean AG - Major customer win
AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain - A strong pride of Lions
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: SGT German Private Equity - New business modell
AlsterResearch AG Update: Südzucker AG - Sugar segment returned to profit
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Software AG - The growth enabler
AlsterResearch AG Update: CompuGroup Medical SE - Window of opportunity
AlsterResearch Update: Hugo Boss - Q3 figures exceeded prepandemic levels
AlsterResearch Update: zooplus - Courtship dance goes on
Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Biogen legt vor, Formycon wird nachziehen
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Westwing AG - A very comfy investment
AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - Winner of German election
AlsterResearch AG Update: Fielmann AG - Re-rating in market turmoil overdone
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Vossloh AG - Re-rating is well underway
AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Reassuring CMD
AlsterResearch AG Update: Atoss Software AG - No margin for error
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: About You AG - A perfect fit for your portfolio?
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Wacker Chemie AG - Strong 2021, but fully valued
AlsterResearch AG Update: About You AG - Ambitious growth plans confirmed
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - AUD 220m fresh cash
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.10.21tokentus investment: Grünes Licht von der BaFin
4investors | Kommentare
18.10.21DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG führt nach Billigung des Wertpapierprospekts ein Öffentliches Angebot und parallel eine Privatplatzierung durch
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21DGAP-News: tokentus investment AG conducts public offering and parallel private placement after approval of the securities prospectus
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21AlsterResearch AG Update: tokentus investment AG - Celsius funding reassuring
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare
11.10.21tokentus investment: Aktien sollen zu jeweils 2,55 Euro platziert werden
4investors | Kommentare
11.10.21AlsterResearch AG Update: tokentus investment AG - Capital Increase announced
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare
10.10.21DGAP-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG sets offer price for planned capital increase at EUR 2.55
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
10.10.21DGAP-Adhoc: tokentus investment AG setzt Angebotspreis für geplante Kapitalerhöhung auf EUR 2,55 fest
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
04.10.21AlsterResearch AG Initiation: tokentus investment AG - Your slice of unicorn
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare
04.10.21tokentus investment: Kaufempfehlung und Start im XETRA-Handel
4investors | Kommentare