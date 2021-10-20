checkAd

New N-able TAP Tank Airs Live Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.

Taking MSPs’ success to the next level, N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), the purpose-built technology partner for managed services providers (MSPs), today announced a new episode of its popular TAP Tank focused exclusively on cybersecurity.

Set to air live online on October 27 at 10 AM ET, the 60-minute show will welcome three of N-able’s fast-growing, cyber-focused Technology Alliance Program (TAP) members:

inSOC— A SOC-as-a-service solution for MSPs and MSSPs based on the NIST cybersecurity framework.
Guest: Hannah Lloyd, VP of sales, inSOC

SecurityScorecard— A rating system that provides instant visibility into enterprise security posture as well as the cyber health of all vendors and partners in any organization’s ecosystem.
Guest: Alex Rich, VP of marketplace business development, SecurityScorecard

Vonahi Security— A SaaS platform that automates network penetration testing and delivers continuous testing at a fraction of the cost of an outsourced consultant.
Guest: Jason Wells, COO, Vonahi Security

TAP Tank’s fast-paced format allows each executive to deliver a rundown of the company’s services and business value while fielding hard-hitting, thoughtful questions from two N-able MSP business leaders Jimmy Puckett, CEO at Spinen, and Christian Kelly, CTO at Xantrion. Additionally, attendees from the live, online audience will have the opportunity to ask questions of N-able’s TAP Tank guests and comment in real time.

“Each episode of TAP Tank attracts more and more MSPs because the content is partner-led, unscripted, and relevant to the real-world conversations happening today around specific vendors, technology categories, business challenges, and opportunities,” says N-able’s Director of Business Development Tyler McDonald, host of TAP Tank and one of this year’s CRN Top 100 People You Should Know.

“In honor of Cybersecurity Month, we pulled three security-minded providers and matched them with two wildly successful N-able MSPs and a live audience, to explore what more channel partners can do to keep today’s corporations, including their own, better protected and secure from cybercrime,” comments McDonald. “Cybersecurity is top of mind for all MSPs—making this episode one our partners and prospects don’t want to miss.”

“What I enjoy about N-able’s TAP Tank is the candid conversations we have with the vendors, N-able. and the live audience,” says Puckett. “An MSP’s technology ecosystem is critically important to their success in the short term and the long term. N-able knows this to be true and continues to take action by investing in TAP and bringing to market informative and interactive engagement including TAP Tank to keep us thinking forward and at the top of our game.”

19.10.21N-able to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on November 9, 2021
13.10.21N-able Wins Comparably Award for Best Companies for Compensation
