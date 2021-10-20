HempFusion Subsidiary Sagely Naturals Launches Into Top 10 US Retailer

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sagely Enterprises, Inc. (“Sagely Naturals”), has launched four SKUs of Over The Counter (“OTC”) topical pain relief products exclusively into a Top 10 US publicly listed Food, Drug & Mass (“FDM”) retailer in over 1,100 stores to start.

Sagely Naturals (Photo: Business Wire)

These products represent a planned brand extension for Sagely Naturals, as the Company continues to extend the brand’s strength across its strong, female centric consumer base. Leveraging the expertise and experience of HempFusion’s regulatory team, Sagely Naturals has been able to formulate, market and sell this full line of non-CBD, OTC Drug Listed pain products exclusively into this leading FDM retailer. This represents a milestone in HempFusion’s strategy to build its brand into a leading, diversified health and wellness company across North America.

With thousands of locations across the U.S., this FDM retailer presents a significant potential opportunity for future expansion and one of the Company’s main retail targets. Additionally, this is a new retail relationship for the Company, providing a test-run for future opportunities around hemp-derived CBD products based on potential regulatory environment changes.

“We believe the topical pain products we’re launching with this new FDM retailer provide a new entry point for consumers who have been deeply interested in more natural ingredients,” said Kerrigan Behrens, co-CEO of Sagely Naturals. “With this collection, we are seizing an opportunity for disruption. Legacy brands haven’t innovated beyond their core offerings and packaging designs in years, leaving the category somewhat stagnant. We’ve not only addressed these issues but also capitalized on the fact that most brands do not address the unique needs of women. Over 80% of our direct-to-consumer shoppers are women, giving us unique insight into precisely catering to their unique needs and offering medicine-cabinet options that are crafted specifically for them.”