checkAd

Biogen Q3 Beats Consensus; Outlook Raised

Autor: PLX AI
20.10.2021, 13:03  |  25   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Biogen Q3 adjusted EPS USD 4.77 vs. estimate USD 4.07.Q3 revenue USD 2,779 million vs. estimate USD 2,672 millionQ3 adjusted net income USD 710 million vs. estimate USD 618 millionOutlook FY revenue USD 10,800-10,900 million, up from USD …

  • (PLX AI) – Biogen Q3 adjusted EPS USD 4.77 vs. estimate USD 4.07.
  • Q3 revenue USD 2,779 million vs. estimate USD 2,672 million
  • Q3 adjusted net income USD 710 million vs. estimate USD 618 million
  • Outlook FY revenue USD 10,800-10,900 million, up from USD 10,650-10,850 million previously
  • Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 18.85-19.35, up from USD 17.50-19.00 previously
  • This financial guidance assumes minimal ADUHELM revenue in 2021, ramping thereafter
  • This guidance also continues to assume erosion of TECFIDERA® and RITUXAN® in the U.S.
  • Biogen expects the decreased revenue from these high margin products to reduce its gross margin percentage compared to 2020


Biogen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biogen Q3 Beats Consensus; Outlook Raised (PLX AI) – Biogen Q3 adjusted EPS USD 4.77 vs. estimate USD 4.07.Q3 revenue USD 2,779 million vs. estimate USD 2,672 millionQ3 adjusted net income USD 710 million vs. estimate USD 618 millionOutlook FY revenue USD 10,800-10,900 million, up from USD …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ørsted Brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% Shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 for DKK 9 Billion
Galp Energia Buys 594 MW Solar Projects in Brazil
Netflix Q3 Earnings, Net Adds Better Than Consensus Estimates
Handelsbanken Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus on Strong Fee Income
AkzoNobel Q3 Operating Profit Falls Short of Expectations as Raw Materials Bite
Deutsche Boerse Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Maintained
Telekom Austria Q3 Earnings Better Than Expected; Raises Revenue Growth Outlook to 3-4%
ASML Q3 Net Income EUR 1,740 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,600 Million
SEB Starts SEK 2.5 Billion Share Buyback
Handelsbanken Starts Process to Divest Denmark, Finland Operations
Titel
Nel Falls 2.5% as SEB Downgrades to Sell on Lack of Hydrogen Orders
Demant Falls 4% After Cochlear Implant Recall
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Wegovy May Be Double Blockbuster Already in 2022, Danske Says
Ørsted to Set up Joint Venture with ZE PAK for Baltic Sea Offshore Leases in Poland
Merck KGaA Says Evobrutinib Shows Significant Reduction in Slowly Expanding Lesions in Patients ...
Chr. Hansen Q4 Margin Miss Expectations, Organic Growth Above; Outlook May Be Seen as Low
Delivery Hero Buys Minority Stake in Gorillas for USD 235 Million
Ørsted Brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% Shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 for DKK 9 Billion
Aker Carbon Capture Selected for 5 CCUS Plants in UK
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Siemens Buys French IoT Solutions Startup Wattsense
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.10.21Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) ziehen an; US-Sektor fester
Shareribs | Unternehmensnachrichten
19.10.21Sage Therapeutics and Biogen Announce Plans to Submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for Zuranolone to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in the Second Half of 2022 with Rolling Submission Expected to Start in Early 2022
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.10.21Biotech Report: Biontech (22UA) im Plus; MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) rutschen ab
Shareribs | Unternehmensnachrichten
13.10.21Biotech Report: Sektor zieht deutlich an - MagForce (MF6) und MorphoSys (MOR) klettern deutlich
Shareribs | Unternehmensnachrichten
11.10.21Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Qiagen (QIA) zum Wochenauftakt fester
Shareribs | Unternehmensnachrichten
07.10.21Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) tiefrot
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Biotech Report: 4SC (VSC) und MorphoSys (MOR) ziehen an, Biontech (22UA) rutschen ab
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Biotech Report: Biontech (22UA) und Evotec (EVT) legen zu, MorphoSys (MOR) korrigieren
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Biotech Report: Biontech (22UA) und MorphoSys (MOR) legen zu; Analyst sieht Aufwärtspotential bei Sernova (PSH)
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21LYNX: Biogen: Wann kommt es zum nächsten Kurssprung?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen