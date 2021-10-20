Mynaric files registration statement for proposed Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares and listing on Nasdaq

Gilching, Germany, 20 October 2021 : Mynaric (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y, ISIN: DE000A0JCY11), a leading developer and manufacturer of high-speed and high-security laser communication products for aeronautical and space applications in government and commercial markets, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed offering and sale in the United States of shares of Mynaric represented by American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"). The registration statement has not yet become effective and the final number of ADSs to be offered and their price have not yet been determined.

Mynaric's shares are currently listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany and included in the Scale 30 index. Mynaric has applied for a listing of the ADSs on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "MYNA". The new shares underlying the ADSs will be issued from Mynaric's authorized capital.

Credit Suisse and Jefferies are acting as lead joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity is acting as book-runner for the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com, or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, N.Y. 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.