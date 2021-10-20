checkAd

TVN S.A. Contracts Additional Capacity at Eutelsat's HOTBIRD Video Neighbourhood

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (Euronext Paris: ETL) and TVN S.A. have signed a multi-year agreement enabling Poland’s leading media company to secure incremental in-orbit resources at Eutelsat's flagship HOTBIRD video neighbourhood at 13° East.

The agreement is another step in the long-standing partnership between TVN, one of HOTBIRD's anchor customers, and Eutelsat, which has accompanied TVN's growth since the 1990s. It will support TVN’s ongoing effort to further enhance the quality of its offer at HOTBIRD.

Part of the Discovery Group, TVN is Poland's leading private broadcaster with 24 channel brands, including free-to-air networks and a variety of lifestyle, news, sports and film pay-TV brands.

Eutelsat’s HOTBIRD neighbourhood is one of Europe's most comprehensive satellite broadcasting systems in terms of coverage. It will be further optimised with the entry into service of two next-generation HOTBIRD satellites due to be launched in 2022 to replace the spacecraft currently operating at 13° East.

Eutelsat's Chief Commercial Officer Philippe Oliva commented: "We are delighted to reinforce our longstanding relationship with TVN, as it expands its premium broadcast service in Europe. This agreement showcases the relevance of satellite as a broadcast infrastructure capable of reaching the largest audience in Europe, both today and in the years to come. It also highlights the unequalled footprint of the 13° East position over Europe combined with Eutelsat's market-leading status in Poland's broadcasting landscape.”

Krzysztof Kozłowski, Chief Technology Officer at TVN Discovery Group, added: "We are excited to continue to draw on Eutelsat's in-orbit resources to strengthen the distribution of our broadcast services in Poland, one of our core markets in Europe. We are also delighted to continue our partnership with one of the world's most established satellite operators, which dates back more than 20 years to the launch of our first television channel in 1997.”

About Eutelsat Communications
 Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

About TVN Discovery Group
 TVN Discovery Group is the leading broadcaster in Poland which belongs to Discovery, Inc. – the global leader in real life entertainment serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. TVN Discovery Group currently operates 24 channel brands, including free-to-air networks and a variety of factual, lifestyle, news, sports and film pay-TV brands. The company also provides an extensive range of online products, including Player – Poland’s #1 local and legal OTT platform with live TV and video on-demand offer. The broadcaster’s portfolio also encompasses TVN Media, one of the largest advertising brokerage offices in Poland. TVN holds a strategic partnership with CANAL+ Group, operator of the leading digital satellite platform in Poland.

For more information on TVN Discovery Group, please visit: www.tvn.pl.

www.eutelsat.com – Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA

Disclaimer

