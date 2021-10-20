BOTS, Inc. Files for Patent Protection Regarding Its Novel Method and System for Distributing Blockchain-Based Crypto-Assets and Equities as Dividends to Shareholders of Privately and Publicly Owned Entities

The patent application is directed to a novel method for distributing crypto dividends to the shareholders of publicly traded companies that are designed to allow blockchain-based crypto-dividend distributions. The BTZI Team expects that this newly developed system and method will open up the window to a brand-new way to reward shareholders. In addition, BTZI believes that this innovative method could revolutionize ways of distribution of profits by a corporation to its shareholders. Dividends are a way to distribute profits to shareholders as a means of thanking them for their support and encouraging additional investment. Dividends also serve as an announcement of the Company's success.

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), ("BOTS" or "The Company"), a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto mining, mining equipment repair, and warranties, announced today that it filed a blockchain-based provisional patent application in the United States Patent Office (USPTO).

The filing of this provisional patent application directly relates to BOTS Inc.'s goals of developing new blockchain-based technologies. If approved, BTZI believes this patent could significantly disrupt the dividend distribution processes for corporations.

With yesterday's spectacular launch of $BITO as the first SEC-approved Bitcoin futures ETF, the crypto space is beginning to mature, which will open many doors, including the acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a form of dividends. It wouldn't be hard to imagine crypto enthusiast Elon Musk learning of our pending patent and being inspired to begin paying his shareholders dividends in Bitcoin, for example.

BOTS, Inc. intends to be the world's first publicly owned and traded stock to pay a dividend in cryptocurrencies. The race has now begun with BTZI as the leading contender to meet this historical milestone, having invented the way forward.

The recent Monthly Fool article, "What are blockchain or crypto dividends?" discusses this subject but regarding how cryptos themselves pay various forms of dividends, which could become a secondary form of dividends once shareholders begin to own cryptocurrencies and as soon as they receive their crypto dividend and hold for additional secondary dividends. For example, if Bitcoin had been paid to shareholders of a pubco pre–Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin's hard work would have given those that held Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, like a dividend in their wallets.