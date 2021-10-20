Premier Inc. Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, today released its inaugural sustainability report detailing companywide initiatives focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. Simultaneously, the company also introduced a new corporate web page dedicated to sustainability efforts across the organization. Combined, these new resources highlight the initiatives undertaken by Premier aimed at improving healthcare, building trust, operating responsibly and having a positive impact on communities.

“Premier has always had a values-based, award-winning culture built on ethical behaviors and responsible business practices,” said Michael J. Alkire, President and CEO of Premier. “We believe our members, customers, stockholders and other partners deserve transparency on our business practices and progress toward fulfilling our mission to improve the health of communities. Demonstrating our commitment to sustainability, Premier recently created a formal and more intentional approach to ESG practices, elevating oversight to our Board of Directors, with dedicated responsibilities delegated to the Board’s Nominating and Governance Committee. Our 2021 sustainability report outlines where we are today on this journey.”

Premier’s sustainability report is aligned with guidelines set forth by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and reflects alignment of the company’s business strategies and key priorities with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Highlights from Premier’s inaugural sustainability report include:

Governance, Ethics and Responsible Business Practices: Premier has a robust corporate governance and oversight structure to help ensure ethical behavior and responsible business practices across the company. Governed by the company’s Board of Directors, oversight is in place to ensure sound business continuity plans are implemented to successfully manage a range of potential risks, including succession planning, cybersecurity, ethics and legal compliance, intellectual property protections and more.

Our People and Culture: Premier continues to enhance a diverse and inclusive culture of high-performing individuals, leaders and teams with a growth mindset aimed at transforming healthcare. To promote long-term success, Premier hired a Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer (CDIO), reporting to the CEO, who oversees and builds upon our existing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging program. The company’s culture of excellence is reflected in increased employee engagement, retention and overall sense of belonging.