Owens Corning to Host Virtual Investor Day on November 10
Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) will host its 2021 virtual Investor Day on November 10, from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 12:30 p.m. ET.
Hosted by Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Brian Chambers and Chief Financial Officer Ken Parks, the virtual event will feature presentations by several members of the company’s senior management team. Together, they will discuss the evolution of the company’s performance with an emphasis on its enterprise strategy and financial targets.
Event Webcast Details
A live webcast of the event with slide presentations will be available at:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3465125/739DE94862EBEB217257D517E23D0EAE
Participants desiring to register in advance of Nov. 10 may do so via the link immediately above. Pre-registration provides participants the convenience of one-click entry to the webcast on the day of the event.
In addition, an archived replay of the webcast and printable files of the slide presentations will be available on the Owens Corning Investor Relations website for one year following the event.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader. The company’s three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Leveraging the talents of 19,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company’s customers and make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2020 sales of $7.1 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500 company for 67 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.
Owens Corning Company News / Owens Corning Investor Relations News
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005310/en/
