Owens Corning to Host Virtual Investor Day on November 10

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) will host its 2021 virtual Investor Day on November 10, from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 12:30 p.m. ET.

Hosted by Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Brian Chambers and Chief Financial Officer Ken Parks, the virtual event will feature presentations by several members of the company’s senior management team. Together, they will discuss the evolution of the company’s performance with an emphasis on its enterprise strategy and financial targets.

Event Webcast Details

A live webcast of the event with slide presentations will be available at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3465125/739DE94862EBEB217257D517E23D0EAE