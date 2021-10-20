Market Outlook and Production Plan Update for AptameX

After receiving product and registration approval from Indonesia’s Ministry of Health in August, Achiko is positioned to produce up to a million AptameX test kits in Q4 2021, and more if the supply chain allows.

AptameX and Teman Sehat also well-positioned in the long term to profit greatly from expected frequent testing of large populations in the post Covid-19 world due to its superior differentiated chemistry and better and lower cost service delivery model.

Achiko is expecting to receive additional approval for its optimized second generation AptameX test kit in November.

Achiko is adapting a soft-drink production model for AptameX, with mass scale of key materials consolidated to Taiwan and plastics, assembly and distribution centralized in Indonesia. Upon CE mark approval, the production model will be replicated in other countries with a pathway to scale production to tens or possibly hundreds of millions of tests per month.

ZURICH, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR – Achiko AG (SWX: ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”, the “Company”) provided an update on its production and capacity plans for AptameX, its proprietary, low-cost rapid Covid-19 diagnostic test that is integrated into its platform, Teman Sehat (“Health Buddy”).

The Company, following product approval in August, is moving towards sales and production in the final quarter of 2021. Key materials are sourced from Taiwan including the aptamer and colloidal gold solution, referred to as reagent, and a succession of UV-visible Spectrophotometers (UVS). Plastics, dilutants and assembly will be centralized to Indonesia. As Achiko responds to demand from other countries, the current business model will be replicated with localized plastics and assembly whilst maintaining reagent production in Taiwan. The initial product utilizes commodity plastics and will follow shortly after with an improved version using customized plastics.

As the Company expects to receive a CE mark shortly and gain market entry to other countries, a scalable and replicable production model is emerging. An application for approval of an optimized AptameX test kit was filed on October 18th and the Company expects to receive approval in November 2021.

“We recognize that the world is moving towards living with Covid-19, and to do that it requires infrastructure beyond mass vaccination and booster shots,” said Steven Goh, CEO of Achiko. “This applies especially to lower-to-middle income countries where vaccination rates continue to struggle to get to vaccination levels above fifty percent.”