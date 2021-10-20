Option Care Health Announces Preliminary Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 and Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Call

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) (“Option Care Health” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today its preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Net revenue of approximately $888 million to $893 million, representing approximately 14% growth over the prior year third quarter

Net income of approximately $33 million to $36 million

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $76 million to $79 million, representing approximately a 28% to 34% increase over the prior year third quarter

Cash flow from operations of approximately $50 million to $52 million

Ending cash balance of approximately $200 million at September 30, 2021

Conference Call

The Company will release its third quarter results in their entirety on Thursday, November 4, 2021 before the market opens. In conjunction, the management team will host a conference call to review the results at 8:30 a.m. E.T. on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 360-3136 and referencing conference ID 2812558; or via a live audio webcast that will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in 144 locations around the United States. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates.

