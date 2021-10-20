Blueberries Medical Corp Announces that its subsidiary Blueberries SAS has obtained the qualification as Breeding Unit and Exporter of Selected Seeds

This authorization by the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA), the authority responsible for the surveillance and control of the agricultural sector in Colombia, allows the company to consolidate its research and development activity around new cultivars with integral improvements from three points of view: increase performance and yield, extend cannabinoids and terpenes profiles, and simply agronomic management to improve the cost-effectiveness of the operation.

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE: BBM) (OTC: BBRRF) (FRA: 1OA) (the "Company" or "Blueberries"), a licensed Latin American producer of medical Cannabis and Cannabis-derived products, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Blueberries S.A.S. in Bogota, Colombia, obtained the registration of its agronomic operation area as a plant breeding unit and exporter of selected seeds.

In addition, the registration as an exporter of selected seeds will allow the company to address emerging markets in Latin America and other regions, providing cuttings and seeds with the performance, adaptability, and consistency necessary to guarantee the operational standards of its strategic allies.

“The new capabilities of improving genetics and exporting seeds and cuttings are directly related with income generation and will help us to extend our sales streams internationally. We have been successful in selling our cultivars in Colombia, and more recently B2B services and extracts, so we are eager to start also commercializing our genetics in the global market. Indeed, there are some exercises with potential buyers in Argentina and Uruguay that we hope to announce soon”, said Jose Maria Forero, President of the operations in Latin America.

Facundo Garreton, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, added that, “The access to superior genetics is a determinant factor to thrive in the industry, so we are very pleased that Blueberries has now the possibility to upgrade its genetic bank and to export seeds and clones of these strains to the international markets. It is also a great achievement that brings multiple possibilities and synergies with other companies of the Terraflos group, primarily with the plans that YVY is executing in Uruguay and Argentina”.