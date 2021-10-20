During AACAP 2021, Rene A. Braeckman, Ph.D., Vice President, Clinical Development for KemPharm, will present the poster titled, “Single-Dose Pharmacokinetics of Serdexmethylphenidate/d-Methylphenidate Capsules in Children and Adolescents with ADHD and Healthy Adults: An Evaluation of Age and Body Weight,” which highlights data from two Phase 1 clinical trials evaluating the pharmacokinetic (PK) properties of single doses of AZSTARYS administered to children, adolescents, and adults. Researchers demonstrated that the shape of the PK curves in children and adolescents was similar to that in adults. Consistent with published studies of methylphenidate PK, exposure of d-MPH decreased with age due to body weight differences between younger children and adolescents. However, when normalized by dose and body weight, d-MPH exposure levels and PK parameters were comparable between children, adolescents, and adults. Researchers concluded that body weight rather than age is the appropriate scaling factor for d-MPH exposure levels after AZSTARYS dosing in children and adolescents.

CELEBRATION, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced that research involving AZSTARYS and serdexmethylphenidate (SDX), the company’s proprietary prodrug of d-methylphenidate (d-MPH), will be featured in poster presentations during multiple medical conferences being held in October (ADHD Awareness Month). Presentations will be given at the following conferences:

KemPharm Announces Research Involving AZSTARYS and Serdexmethylphenidate to be Featured in Poster Presentations at Multiple Medical Conferences during ADHD Awareness Month (October)

