Decibel Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decibel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DBTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, today announced that Laurence Reid, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Decibel, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 10:30 am ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Decibel Therapeutics website at https://ir.decibeltx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days following the fireside chat.