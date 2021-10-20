checkAd

Minim to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 13:30  |  30   |   |   

MANCHESTER, NH, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products, today announces that it will host a conference call and live webcast on November 2, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. eastern time to discuss the results of the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Conference Call Details

· Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (866) 393-7958

· International Dial-In Number: (706) 643-5255

· Conference ID: 7983699

Please dial-in five minutes prior to the start time of the call and provide the operator with conference ID #7983699

Slides for the call will be made available five minutes prior to the call on the investor information section of the Company’s website, https://ir.minim.com , which will also host the call recording afterwards.

About Minim 

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and Minim trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. 

Media Contact:

Grace McElroy at (914) 643-5260 or grace@minim.com

Investor Relations Contact:

James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or james@haydenir.com

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships 

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumer’s lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the merger; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential difficulties and supply interruptions from moving the manufacturing of most of the company’s products to Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Minim to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2021 MANCHESTER, NH, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products, today announces that it will host a conference call and live webcast on November 2, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Neuronetics Launches Upgrades of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health
Algoma Steel and Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination
Ocugen Inc. to present pre-clinical data for OCU410 at 2nd Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Core One Labs Applauds the City of Seattle in Their Efforts to Decriminalize Psylocibin and Other ...
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...