Verizon reports strong 3Q revenue growth momentum

$1.55 in earnings per share (EPS), compared with $1.05 in third-quarter 2020; adjusted EPS*, excluding special items, of $1.41, compared with $1.25 in third-quarter 2020.

Operating revenue of $32.9 billion, up 4.3 percent from third-quarter 2020. This includes two months of Verizon Media revenue of approximately $1.4 billion on a segment basis. Excluding Verizon Media*, operating revenues increased 5.5 percent.

Net income of $6.6 billion, an increase of 45.5 percent from third-quarter 2020, and adjusted EBITDA* of $12.3 billion, an increase of 3.3 percent from third-quarter 2020.

129,000 total broadband net additions, defined as wireline and fixed wireless.

Total Wireless:

Total wireless service revenue of $17.1 billion, a 3.9 percent increase year over year, driven by higher access revenue, volume growth and products.

Total retail postpaid churn of 0.94 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.74 percent.

699,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 429,000 phone net additions, resulting in 122.0 million total retail connections. Phone net additions increased 51.6 percent year over year.



NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) reported third-quarter earnings today highlighted by revenue and customer growth as more than one in four Consumer wireless phone customers now have a 5G-capable device.



"We had a strong third quarter, delivering on our strategy and growing in multiple areas," said Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. "Our disciplined strategy execution demonstrated growth in 5G adoption, broadband subscribers and business applications. We are increasing our 2021 guidance, and we continue to expand our 4G LTE and 5G network leadership. We fully expect to have a strong finish to the year as we accelerate deployment of 5G to our customers across the country."



For third-quarter 2021, Verizon reported EPS of $1.55, compared with $1.05 in third-quarter 2020, a 47.6 percent increase year over year. On an adjusted basis*, third-quarter 2021 EPS, excluding special items, was $1.41, compared with adjusted EPS of $1.25 in third-quarter 2020, a 12.8 percent increase year over year.



Third-quarter 2021 EPS included a net pre-tax gain on the sale of Verizon Media to Apollo funds of $706 million, and a net pre-tax charge of approximately $247 million, which included a net charge of $144 million related to a mark-to-market adjustment for pension liabilities, and $103 million related to a severance charge for voluntary separations under existing plans. Third-quarter 2021 results also included two months of Verizon Media, as the sale closed on September 1.