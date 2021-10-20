Monte Rosa Therapeutics to Present at 4th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE), a biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue precision medicines, today announced that Sharon Townson, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer, will present at the virtual 4th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 11:45 a.m. ET. The presentation, titled, “Molecular Glue Degraders: From Serendipity to Rational Design,” will showcase the capabilities of Monte Rosa’s QuEEN ( Qu antitative and E ngineered E limination of N eosubstrates) platform and its impact on expanding target space.



The presentation will be archived under the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s investors section of the website at https://ir.monterosatx.com/.