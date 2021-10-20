checkAd

NFI subsidiary New Flyer receives order for up to 150 Xcelsior CHARGE battery-electric buses from NFTA-Metro

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
ST. CLOUD, Minn., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority of Buffalo, New York ("NFTA-Metro") has issued a five-year contract to NFI subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”), which includes a firm order for 10 Xcelsior CHARGE heavy-duty transit buses and options to purchase up to 140 additional buses.

NFTA-Metro provides bus and rail transportation services in Erie and Niagara Counties in New York State, delivering over 24 million rides annually. Phase 1, 2020-2021 of NFTA-Metro's Electric Bus Implementation plan aims to introduce battery-electric buses to its existing fleet of 323 buses, powered with diesel, hybrid, and compressed natural gas.

"We are excited to provide these 10 NFI buses to NFTA-Metro as the transit agency takes its first step towards electrifying its fleet,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI. “NFI is leading the evolution to zero-emission mobility by providing the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, alongside innovative technology and infrastructure, and is helping transit agencies like NFTA-Metro make the switch to zero-emission.”

"With more electric buses on the road in America than any other manufacturer, NFI keeps driving zero-emission adoption with scalable mobility solutions,” said Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach. “These Xcelsior CHARGE buses, each eliminating up to 85-175 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, support NFTA-Metro’s goal to provide environment-friendly transportation and help to build a more livable community in the greater New York region."

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and the Company’s vehicles have completed over 40 million EV service miles. Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (“VIC”), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 4,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.

