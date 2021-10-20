checkAd

Magna Updates 2021 Outlook

AURORA, Ontario, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced that it has updated its 2021 outlook to reflect declines in anticipated 2021 light vehicle production, including 7% and 9% in North America and Europe, respectively, in each case relative to expected light vehicle production levels disclosed in our press release dated August 6, 2021. The lower expected light vehicle production is mainly due to the impacts of ongoing semiconductor chip shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic on the global automotive supply chain.

As a result of the lower assumed light vehicle production, as noted above, we now expect total sales for 2021 to be in the range of $35.4 to $36.4 billion, compared to $38.0 to $39.5 billion in our August outlook. Adjusted EBIT Margin(1) is now expected to be in the 5.1% to 5.4% range, compared to 7.0% to 7.4% in our August outlook primarily as a result of the decline in expected total sales, ongoing operational inefficiencies driven by unpredictable OEM production schedules, increased production costs, higher commodity costs and a provision on engineering service contracts with Evergrande.

We will report our financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on November 5, 2021.

(1)   Adjusted EBIT Margin is the ratio of Adjusted EBIT to Total Sales

TAGS
Outlook, sales, vehicle production, semiconductor chip

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com, 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications and PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com, 248.761.7004

ABOUT MAGNA
Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 158,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 60+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 347 manufacturing operations and 87 product development, engineering and sales centers spanning 28 countries.

