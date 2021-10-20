checkAd

Data Risk, Compliance, Privacy and Investigations Experts Join FTI Consulting’s Technology Segment

Al Park Appointed as Senior Managing Director, New Managing Directors Added to Growing Practices

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm’s Technology segment has appointed Al Park as a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Park, along with new Managing Directors Angela Eavy, Collin Miller, Lane Spears and Lily Wen, will bolster the segment’s core capabilities across data risk, compliance, privacy, information governance and legal operations.

Mr. Park brings more than 20 years of experience to the firm, having supported clients in financial services, energy, life sciences and technology. He will support continued growth and solutions development within FTI Technology, building new capabilities that help multinational clients mitigate risk and strengthen their compliance position. Mr. Park rejoins the firm following 11 years in senior global roles at Control Risks and Navigant.

“With the way the business landscape has changed, with organizations operating in numerous countries and among highly dispersed remote teams, it’s become very difficult to monitor for, maintain and enforce compliance,” Mr. Park said. “All too often, organizations find out their controls aren’t working, or that they didn’t have the right expertise in place, only after a problem has already surfaced. Across all our segments, FTI Consulting is the preeminent global provider of the domain expertise needed to get ahead of these issues and proactively tackle a complicated array of risks through people, process and technology improvements. I returned to FTI Consulting for the opportunity to contribute alongside the top experts in our industry and look forward to partnering across our teams to help solve our clients’ toughest problems.”

Ms. Eavy is a member of the E-Discovery Consulting & Services practice. She has extensive experience handling complex electronic records and discovery issues with a focus on workflow development and efficiency implementation. She brings more than 15 years of experience, including roles with a Big Four consulting firm and top AmLaw 100 law firm. Ms. Eavy is a licensed attorney and a Certified Information Privacy Manager. She specializes in the coordination and management of large scale, multi-national discovery services in support of investigations, litigation and regulatory response where she also advises clients on data privacy restrictions. In addition, Ms. Eavy supports legal departments with their operational challenges including strategic transformation, spend reduction and risk management.

