NextEra Energy Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates; Sees Adj. EPS Near Top of Expected Range Autor: PLX AI | 20.10.2021, 13:34 | | 19 0 | 0 20.10.2021, 13:34 | (PLX AI) – NextEra Energy Q3 net income USD 447 million.Q3 EPS USD 0.23Q3 adjusted net income USD 1,483 million vs. estimate USD 1,370 millionQ3 adjusted EPS USD 0.75 vs. estimate USD 0.71NextEra Energy says we will be disappointed if we are not … (PLX AI) – NextEra Energy Q3 net income USD 447 million.Q3 EPS USD 0.23Q3 adjusted net income USD 1,483 million vs. estimate USD 1,370 millionQ3 adjusted EPS USD 0.75 vs. estimate USD 0.71NextEra Energy says we will be disappointed if we are not … (PLX AI) – NextEra Energy Q3 net income USD 447 million.

Q3 EPS USD 0.23

Q3 adjusted net income USD 1,483 million vs. estimate USD 1,370 million

Q3 adjusted EPS USD 0.75 vs. estimate USD 0.71

NextEra Energy says we will be disappointed if we are not able to deliver financial results at or near the top end of our adjusted earnings per share expectations ranges in 2021, 2022 and 2023 NextEra Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

NextEra Energy Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer