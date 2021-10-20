checkAd

NextEra Energy Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates; Sees Adj. EPS Near Top of Expected Range

Autor: PLX AI
20.10.2021, 13:34  |  19   |   |   

(PLX AI) – NextEra Energy Q3 net income USD 447 million.Q3 EPS USD 0.23Q3 adjusted net income USD 1,483 million vs. estimate USD 1,370 millionQ3 adjusted EPS USD 0.75 vs. estimate USD 0.71NextEra Energy says we will be disappointed if we are not …

  • (PLX AI) – NextEra Energy Q3 net income USD 447 million.
  • Q3 EPS USD 0.23
  • Q3 adjusted net income USD 1,483 million vs. estimate USD 1,370 million
  • Q3 adjusted EPS USD 0.75 vs. estimate USD 0.71
  • NextEra Energy says we will be disappointed if we are not able to deliver financial results at or near the top end of our adjusted earnings per share expectations ranges in 2021, 2022 and 2023
NextEra Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NextEra Energy Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates; Sees Adj. EPS Near Top of Expected Range (PLX AI) – NextEra Energy Q3 net income USD 447 million.Q3 EPS USD 0.23Q3 adjusted net income USD 1,483 million vs. estimate USD 1,370 millionQ3 adjusted EPS USD 0.75 vs. estimate USD 0.71NextEra Energy says we will be disappointed if we are not …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ørsted Brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% Shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 for DKK 9 Billion
Galp Energia Buys 594 MW Solar Projects in Brazil
Netflix Q3 Earnings, Net Adds Better Than Consensus Estimates
Handelsbanken Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus on Strong Fee Income
AkzoNobel Q3 Operating Profit Falls Short of Expectations as Raw Materials Bite
Deutsche Boerse Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Maintained
Telekom Austria Q3 Earnings Better Than Expected; Raises Revenue Growth Outlook to 3-4%
ASML Q3 Net Income EUR 1,740 Million vs. Estimate EUR 1,600 Million
SEB Starts SEK 2.5 Billion Share Buyback
Handelsbanken Starts Process to Divest Denmark, Finland Operations
Titel
Nel Falls 2.5% as SEB Downgrades to Sell on Lack of Hydrogen Orders
Demant Falls 4% After Cochlear Implant Recall
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Wegovy May Be Double Blockbuster Already in 2022, Danske Says
Ørsted to Set up Joint Venture with ZE PAK for Baltic Sea Offshore Leases in Poland
Merck KGaA Says Evobrutinib Shows Significant Reduction in Slowly Expanding Lesions in Patients ...
Chr. Hansen Q4 Margin Miss Expectations, Organic Growth Above; Outlook May Be Seen as Low
Delivery Hero Buys Minority Stake in Gorillas for USD 235 Million
Ørsted Brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% Shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 for DKK 9 Billion
Aker Carbon Capture Selected for 5 CCUS Plants in UK
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Siemens Buys French IoT Solutions Startup Wattsense
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.10.21Energiekrise 2021: So kann man profitieren!(2) 
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
01.10.213 attraktive Dividendenaktien, deren Dividende sich verdoppeln könnte
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
25.09.214 Unternehmen, die bis 2035 1 Billion US-Dollar wert sein könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
24.09.21Ein wachstumsstarker Milliardenmarkt, über den (fast) niemand redet
The Motley Fool | Kommentare