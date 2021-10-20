checkAd

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. Commences Roadshow for Proposed Initial Public Offering

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (“AirSculpt”), an industry leader and national provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture, today announced it has commenced the roadshow for the initial public offering of its common stock, pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). AirSculpt is offering 1,562,500 shares of common stock, and certain existing stockholders are offering 8,437,500 shares of common stock, plus up to an additional 1,500,000 shares that the underwriters have an option to purchase.

The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $15.00 and $17.00 per share.

AirSculpt intends to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "AIRS".

Morgan Stanley, Piper Sandler & Co. and SVB Leerink LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. First Liberties Financial and Raymond James are acting as co-managers. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from the SEC at www.sec.gov, and from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014. Attention: Prospectus Department; Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402. Attention: Prospectus Department; SVB Leerink LLC, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109. Attention: Syndicate Department.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About AirSculpt Technologies, Inc.

AirSculpt is an experienced, fast-growing national provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience. At Elite Body Sculpture, we provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt method that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure, producing dramatic results. It is our mission to generate the best results for our patients.

For Investor Relations Contact:
Dennis Dean
investors@elitebodysculpture.com





Disclaimer

